Finch (shoulder) was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Finch will sit out for the third time in the last four games, though the first absence was a coach's decision. Cameron Wake (hamstring) and Reggie Gilbert (knee) are both questionable, leaving Harold Landry and Kamalei Correa as Tennessee's only fully healthy outside linebackers.

