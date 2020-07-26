The Titans placed Wilson (undisclosed) on the waived/injured list with a non-football injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

It's unclear what sort of injury the 24-year-old is dealing with, but it's certainly not a good sign with training camp set to open in the coming days. Wilson has seen action in five NFL games in his career, rushing for just 29 yards on six carries. He's one of seven running backs on the roster heading into training camp so we'll be facing an uphill battle to make the roster.