Tuttle is undergoing a concussion evaluation and is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 12 matchup versus Seattle, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Tennessee announced late in the third quarter that Tuttle is questionable to return. The veteran nose tackle has worked in a rotational role this season, topping out at a 37 percent defensive snap share in Week 3. James Lynch could see more time on the field if Tuttle is unable to return.