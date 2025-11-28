Tuttle (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Tuttle sustained a concussion in Tennessee's Week 12 loss to the Seahawks and didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. The veteran defensive tackle has appeared in 10 games this season, tallying 11 total tackles across 152 defensive snaps. T'Vondre Sweat is expected to play as the Titans' lone nose tackle while Tuttle is out in Week 13.