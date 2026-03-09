There wasn't a bigger benefactor from the season-ending injury to Malik Nabers last season than Wan'Dale Robinson. Playing without Nabers from Week 5 on, the shifty receiver averaged 9.4 targets per game and used them to average 14.2 PPR points, 11.1 half-PPR points, and 8.0 non-PPR points in what amounted to a breakout campaign with the Giants.

That season yielded another big win for Robinson in free agency: a four-year, $70 million deal with the Titans. In Tennessee, Robinson will reunite with playcaller Brian Daboll and figure to play the same role in the same offense, but this time with Cam Ward as his quarterback and without a legit No. 1 receiver threatening targets.

More like WIN'Dale Robinson.

Though he played 50.6% of his snaps in the slot last year, we can't call Robinson just a slot receiver. He lined up creatively across the formation and frequently leaned on his quick lateral agility and/or his know-how to exploit zone coverages to make big plays. A few of Robinson's biggest plays were when he wasn't the first read but did enough to get open and attract the ball from his quarterback.

Being a primary target on a Titans offense that will probably be in many playing-from-behind game scripts is obviously what sells Robinson to Fantasy fans. But it's his versatility and ability to get himself open with a quarterback like Ward, who excels at keeping plays alive, that really adds to his allure.

The ways things could go wrong for Robinson don't seem imminent. Sure, the Titans could get a bounce-back year from Calvin Ridley, but we've been waiting for that kind of season from Ridley for a while, and it might not happen. Tennessee could always add another big-play threat, but that would probably come through the draft rather than free agency or a trade. And there's always the chance Ward doesn't live up to the expectations of a typical first-overall draft selection and inhibits Robinson's numbers, but Ward started to click toward the end of last year. Furthermore, there were 16 times when a teammate had at least seven targets from Ward in a game (three times by Ridley), and that teammate had at least 11 PPR points nine times, and 13-plus PPR points seven times. Ward now finds himself with a great schemer in Daboll, so the Titans offense should take a step forward.

Maybe the biggest concern you'll have is that Robinson didn't average more than 10.8 PPR points per game before 2025, and that includes a 2024 season where he averaged 8.2 targets per game in a Daboll offense. That 2024 season involved him playing more often but not working downfield much (4.7-yard average depth of target), nor seeing nearly as many opportunities for touchdowns (three scores and four end-zone targets). That combination resulted in a weak 5.6% explosive play rate, which, coupled with a 6.1% drop rate, made Robinson someone you probably overlooked in 2025 drafts.

In a more prominent role last season, Robinson had an 8.5-yard average depth of target, 10 end-zone targets, a 13.3% explosive play rate, and a good 2.3% drop rate. Improvement across the board, just in time to keep earning targets in a similar fashion in a better situation with the same playcaller who knows his strengths.

Robinson's draft value will very much depend on the scoring format -- he's no better than a No. 3 receiver if it's a non-PPR league (Round 7 or 8), but he can close on a top-30 spot in half-PPR (Round 6 or 7) and should absolutely be considered at worst a borderline top-24 receiver in full-PPR (Round 5 or 6). Bold, forward-thinking Fantasy drafters won't have any problem taking Robinson at any of these points on Draft Day.

Robinson might take off just enough pressure to give Ridley some one-on-ones that he could theoretically win, but that's not enough to get excited about Ridley unless it's with a late-round choice.

Does Robinson's arrival crush the Dynasty value of tight end Gunnar Helm or either of 2025 rookie wideouts Chimere Dike or Elic Ayomanor? It doesn't help. It would take a really good showing in training camp for any one of these three pass-catchers to earn the chance to be a regular part of the Tennessee passing game. If Tennessee does find its way to another playmaker for Ward, then there would be real worry about Helm, Dike, and Ayomanor being part of a Fantasy future.