Gostkowski has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

With that, Gostkowski, who made 18 of his 26 field-goal attempts this past season, is slated to be available for Sunday's playoff game against the Ravens. Sam Sloman filled in capably as the team's kicker in Week 17, but Gostkowski should reclaim the assignment this weekend.