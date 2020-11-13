Gostkowski made one of his two field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point attempts in Week 10 against the Colts.

Gostkowski continued his up and down season. He began the game well, knocking through an extra-point attempt and a 50-yard field goal. However, he missed a 44-yard attempt early in the fourth quarter, continuing a second half slide for the Titans. Gostkowski has made only 12 of his 20 field-goal attempts this season, making it a surprise that the team has not brought in meaningful competition for him to this point.