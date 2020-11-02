Gostkowski missed his only field-goal attempt in Week 8 against the Bengals. He did convert both of his extra-point attempts.

Gostkowski hit the right upright on a 53-yard attempt late in the first quarter, failing to tie the game at three. While it was a long attempt, the miss continued a rocky season for Gostkowski as he has now converted only 10 of his 17 field-goal attempts. Despite that, the Titans have stuck with Gostkowski as their placekicker. He'll look to gain some consistency in Week 9 against Chicago.