Gostkowski made his lone field-goal attempt and all six of his extra-point attempts in Week 12 against the Colts.
Gostkowski posted his second consecutive week with perfect accuracy, though it wasn't his most challenging assignment. Kicking in the comforts of a dome, Gostkowski made a 49-yard attempt late in the third quarter to put the team up 38-14. Even given the low-pressure performance, Gostkowski has now made his last 11 kicks including both extra points and field goals.
