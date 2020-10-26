Gostkowski made one of his two field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point attempts in Week 7 against the Steelers.

Gostkowski was perfect until the final play of the game, when he missed a game-tying 45-yard attempt as time expired. Earlier in the game, he had drilled a 51-yard field goal through the uprights -- his fifth converted kick from 50 or more yards through six games with the Titans. However, he's been inconsistent throughout the campaign, going only 9-for-14 on field-goal attempts for the season. Though the team stuck with Gostkowski through some early-season struggles, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Titans opt to bring in competition leading up to their Week 8 matchup against the Bengals.