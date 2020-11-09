Gostkowski made his only field-goal attempt and converted all three of his extra-point attempts in Week 9 against the Bears.

Gostkowski has struggled for the entirety of the season and entered the gaming having missed at least one kick in four of seven games. However, he was perfect in Week 9 and opened the scoring with a 40-yard field goal to put the Titans up 3-0. He subsequently converted all three of his extra-point attempts. The Titans have surprisingly brought in little competition for Gostkowski despite his struggles, and this performance should ensure his continued role as the placekicker for at least another week.