Gostkowski made all three of his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point attempt in Week 11 against the Ravens.

Gostkowski has been inconsistent throughout the season, but delivered three field goals to help the Titans to a win. After connecting on two 40-yard attempts, Gostkowski has now hit 10 of his 16 attempts from 40 yards or more on the campaign. Despite his struggles, the Titans have shown little motivation to bring in competition at the kicker position meaning that Gostkowski will look to build on this perfect effort in Week 12 against the Colts.