Gostkowski made both both of his field-goal attempts and three of his four extra-point tries in Week 2 against Jacksonville.

Gostkowski nearly cost the Titans a win in Week 1 against Denver, missing three field goals and an extra point. However, he played hero in Week 2, drilling a 49-yard field goal with 1:36 left in the game to give the Titans a 33-30 victory. Gostkowski also drilled a 51-yard attempt to close the first half. He'll look to maintain this performance in Week 3 as the Titans take on the Vikings.