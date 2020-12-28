Gostkowski has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Gostkowski's placement on the list means that he either tested positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If Gostkowski isn't cleared in advance of Sunday's game against the Texans, the Titans have the option of promoting Sam Sloman from their practice squad.
