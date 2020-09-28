Gostkowski made all six of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point attempt in Week 3 against Minnesota.

Gostkowski picked up the slack for a Titans' offense that regularly stalled once reaching scoring position. He accounted for 19 of the team's 31 points as a result, including field goals of 51, 54 and 55 yards -- the last of which proved to be the game-winning points. After a poor Week 1 performance during which he missed four total attempts, Gostkowski has missed only one of his last 13 kicks across the past two weeks.