Gostkowski connected on one of his four field-goal attempts and one of two extra-point tries Monday in the Titans' 16-14 win over the Broncos.

After failing to connect from 47 and 42 yards and having a 44-yard try blocked earlier in the contest, Gostkowski was at least able to come up clutch late in the fourth quarter, converting a 25-yard try with 17 seconds remaining to give Tennessee the win. Even so, Gostkowski's overall lack of accuracy could be enough to cost him his spot on the roster, as the 36-year-old had only been with the Titans for a little over a week after beating out Tucker McCann in a tryout earlier this month. If the Titans don't release Gostkowski right away, the team could at least consider working out other kickers Tuesday and potentially stashing one on the practice squad heading into Week 2.