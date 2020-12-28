Gostkowski made both of his extra-point attempts and did not attempt a field goal in Week 16 against the Packers.

The Titans were playing at snowy Lambeau Field and faced a deficit for the entire game. Both of those factors combined to limit Gostkowski's ability to impact the game, though he did convert on the opportunities given. Gostkowski has not missed either a field goal or extra-point attempt since Week 10 against Indianapolis.