Gostkowski made all six of his extra-point attempts in Week 5 against Buffalo. He did not attempt any field goals.

Gostkowski was limited to only extra-point tries, but delivered on all of his opportunities. It appeared that head coach Mike Vrabel was going to turn to Gostkowski to attempt a 53-yard kick with just over four minutes remaining in the second quarter, but instead elected to take a delay of game penalty and punt the ball. Even with the limited opportunity in this contest, Gostkowski has converted 18 of his 19 total attempts since Week 1.