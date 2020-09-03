Gostkowski and the Titans have reached an agreement on a contract, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The Titans waived Greg Joseph early Thursday morning, leaving Gostkowski and Tucker McCann as the two kickers on their roster. McCann is an undrafted rookie out of Missouri, while Gostkowski holds the No. 5 spot on the NFL's all-time FG percentage list (87.4). It thus seems likely that the 36-year-old will step right in as the top placekicker, despite missing four PATs in four games with the Patriots last season before a hip injury forced him to injured reserve. Gostkowski worked out for the Titans a few days back, proving his health before the signing. The Tennessee offense specialized in long gains and red-zone efficiency last season, but it could be a nice setup for fantasy kicker production if the unit maintains its overall efficiency in a way that isn't so heavily slanted toward touchdowns (50, 3rd) over field-goal attempts (18, 31st).