Gostkowski made all three of his extra-point attempts in Week 13 against the Browns. He did not attempt a field goal.
The Titans were playing from behind for most of the game, limiting Gostkowski's chance to impact the game. However, he converted when called upon, making each of his extra-point attempts. While not a big performance, Gostkowski has found some consistency by not missing any kick across his last three contests.
