Gostkowski missed both of his field-goal attempts but went 4-for-4 in his extra-point attempts in Week 6 against the Texans.

Gostkowski played a role in a sloppy start to the second half for the Titans. On the team's first possession of the third quarter, he had a 27-yard attempt blocked. Two possessions later, he pushed a 37-yard kick wide right. He did redeem himself a bit by making all of his extra-point attempts, most importantly the final one to send the game to overtime. Gostkowski has had an uneven start to his tenure with the Titans, as he has gone only 9-for-14 on field-goal attempts across five contests this season.