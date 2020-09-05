Gostkowski secured the starting kicker job for the Titans, Joe Rexrode of The Athletic reports.
Gostkowski tried out for the Titans on Sunday and officially agreed to a contract Thursday. The veteran kicker then beat out Tucker McCann for the starting gig. This is an intriguing landing spot for Gostkowski, as he's the league's all-time FG percentage leader (87.4). The Titans' offense is on the rise thanks to the Ryan Tannehill and A.J. Brown diversifying an offense that once was fully dependent on Derrick Henry, so Gostkowski should be in line for plenty of opportunities with the Titans.