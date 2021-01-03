Gostkowski (reserve/COVID-19 list) won't be available for Sunday's game against the Texans after the Titans promoted Sam Sloman from their practice squad to handle the team's Week 17 kicking duties, Will Backus of The Tennesseean reports.

Gostkowski was placed on the list Monday after either testing positive for COVID-19 or coming in close contact with an infected person or persons. Though Gostkowski would have had a chance to be available this weekend if he had tested negative for five consecutive days, the 36-year-old apparently wasn't able to clear all health-related protocols. The Titans will hope that Gostkowski can make it back for a wild-card playoff game Jan. 9 or 10, should Tennessee secure a spot in the postseason.