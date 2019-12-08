Play

Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Active in Week 14

Sharpe (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 14 tilt against the Raiders.

Sharpe was able to gain active status despite having downgraded to limited practice participation Friday. The 24-year-old wideout could be slated for an expanded role behind starters Corey Davis and A.J. Brown with Adam Humphries (ankle) ruled out for the contest.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories