Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Active Saturday

Sharpe (ankle) is active for Saturday's game against the Redskins, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Sharpe will manage to take the field Saturday despite failing to practice in any capacity Tuesday through Thursday. The second-year receiver has struggled to gain much traction since the Titans' Week 8 bye, recording 10 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown in the ensuing seven games.

