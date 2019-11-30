Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Added to injury report

Sharpe has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game Colts due to a hamstring injury, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Sharpe was limited at Wednesday's practice due to the hamstring issue but subsequently practiced in full the rest of the week. However, it looks like he suffered some type of setback, as he has landed back on the injury report less than 24 hours from kickoff. His final status will likely depend on how he reacts to warmups. Kalif Raymond could potentially see some snaps at wide receiver should he ultimately sit out.