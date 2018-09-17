Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Another one-catch performance

Sharpe hauled in one of his two targets for 14 yards in Week 2 against the Texans.

After posting 58 snaps on offense in Week 1, Sharpe's snaps fell to 28 in Week 2. That was due at least in part to allow Taywan Taylor onto the field, though the Titans also employed a conservative offense with backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert leading the team. The pecking order at receiver behind Corey Davis remains murky, so even after Marcus Mariota returns, it will be difficult to trust that Sharpe will see a high-volume of targets.