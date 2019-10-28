Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Another touchdown
Sharpe caught all three of his targets for 18 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 in against Tampa Bay.
Sharpe once again took on a limited role in the Titans' offense, as his six targets were tied for fifth-most on the team. While he showed little downfield ability -- his longest reception of the day went for seven yards -- he managed to find the end zone for the second consecutive week. Sharpe's score came late in the first quarter, when Ryan Tannehill delivered a perfect fade pass to the back corner of the end zone from six yards away. Despite the recent production, Sharpe will need to get more consistent targets in the offense to be a trustworthy fantasy option.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...