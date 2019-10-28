Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Another touchdown

Sharpe caught all three of his targets for 18 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 in against Tampa Bay.

Sharpe once again took on a limited role in the Titans' offense, as his six targets were tied for fifth-most on the team. While he showed little downfield ability -- his longest reception of the day went for seven yards -- he managed to find the end zone for the second consecutive week. Sharpe's score came late in the first quarter, when Ryan Tannehill delivered a perfect fade pass to the back corner of the end zone from six yards away. Despite the recent production, Sharpe will need to get more consistent targets in the offense to be a trustworthy fantasy option.