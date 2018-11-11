Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Cleared to play Sunday vs. Patriots

Sharpe (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Sharpe wasn't able to advance beyond limited participation in practice this week while managing the right ankle issue, but the Titans saw enough progress from the receiver to sign off on his availability for gameday. Meanwhile, Taywan Taylor (foot) is inactive for the contest, leaving Tennessee will just four healthy wideouts. Expect Sharpe and Cameron Batson to play most of the snaps alongside No. 1 target Corey Davis in three-wideout formations, though neither Sharpe nor Batson represent high-percentage fantasy plays in Week 10.