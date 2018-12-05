Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Cleared to play Thursday

Sharpe (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Jaguars.

Sharpe, who snagged three of his six targets for 51 yards in Week 13's win over the Jets, is an option in deeper formats, but fellow Tennessee receivers Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor carry more fantasy upside in Week 14.

More News
Our Latest Stories