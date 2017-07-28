Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Could land on PUP
Sharpe (foot) will not practice Saturday, and coach Mike Mularkey said he's a candidate to land on the PUP list, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports.
Sharpe is still recovering from a June surgery to repair a fracture in his foot. Judging from Mularkey's update, it's possible that Sharpe could miss beyond this weekend's practice sessions, but further news on the front should surface Saturday. After the Titans added Corey Davis in the first round and Taywan Taylor in the third round, not to mention Eric Decker as a free agent, Sharpe's standing within the team's offense is seemingly in limbo, giving him urgency to return to the field before long.
