Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Draws positive remarks from GM

Titans general manager Jon Robinson mentioned Sharpe when discussing the team's options at wideout for the upcoming season Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Robinson also mentioned Rishard Matthews, Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor as key members of the 2018 receiving corps, noting that he doesn't feel the need to make any marquee additions at wideout. With Mathews and Davis seemingly locked in as starters, Sharpe likely is just hoping for a chance to push Taylor for the No. 3 role. The 2016 fifth-round pick earned a starting job entering Week 1 of his rookie campaign, but he finished the year with only 522 yards on 83 targets (6.3 yards per target), and then missed all of 2017 after having foot surgery in June. Sharpe was cleared for workouts in February and should enjoy a normal offseason program. The Titans probably won't prioritize wide receivers in the draft, but it won't come as any surprise if they use a middle-round pick on the position.