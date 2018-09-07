Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Eager to get back on field

Sharpe gained weight in the offseason in an effort to become more durable, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Sharpe missed all of the 2017 season due to a stress fracture in his right foot but reported to camp weighing around 200 pounds. That's roughly 12 pounds heavier than his playing weight in his rookie campaign, when he finished with 41 catches for 522 yards and two touchdowns. While that extra weight may help him stay on the field, Sharpe isn't expected to be heavily targeted, currently slotting in behind the likes of Corey Davis, Rishard Matthews, Taywan Taylor and Delanie Walker.