Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Eager to get back on field
Sharpe gained weight in the offseason in an effort to become more durable, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Sharpe missed all of the 2017 season due to a stress fracture in his right foot but reported to camp weighing around 200 pounds. That's roughly 12 pounds heavier than his playing weight in his rookie campaign, when he finished with 41 catches for 522 yards and two touchdowns. While that extra weight may help him stay on the field, Sharpe isn't expected to be heavily targeted, currently slotting in behind the likes of Corey Davis, Rishard Matthews, Taywan Taylor and Delanie Walker.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.
-
What to do with Le'Veon Bell?
Le'Veon Bell is missing from the Steelers plans. When will he come back? Who knows?! Dave Richard...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Debating Mixon vs. Hunt for DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Kareem Hunt vs....
-
Nine things to know about Week 1
Heath Cummings tells you nine things you need to know for Week 1.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
Trying to move on (or move in on) Le'Veon Bell? Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart gives a baseline...