Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Fades to background

Sharpe hauled in one of his two targets for 13 yards in the team's Week 17 win over the Texans.

Sharpe failed to follow up on his two-touchdown performance against the Saints, falling into the background of the Titans' passing attack. He ended the season with very similar numbers to the 2018 campaign, racking up 25 receptions for 329 yards and four touchdowns. The former fifth-round pick is concluding the final year of his rookie contract, meaning he could join a new team in search of an expanded role in 2020. However, given Sharpe's stagnant production since his rookie season, he's unlikely to be signed as a core piece of any team. Prior to searching for a new deal, Sharpe will serve as the team's third receiver in their first-round playoff matchup at New England.