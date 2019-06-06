Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Finding role on special teams

Head coach Mike Vrabel indicated the Titans are trying to find a spot for Tajae Sharpe on special teams, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Most non-starting receivers need to contribute on special teams to justify their roster spot, and Sharpe does not have good odds of cracking a rather solidified top quartet of Corey Davis, A.J. Brown (undisclosed), Adam Humphries and Taywan Taylor. While he'll thus need to need a spot in that phase to stick around, it's not clear where that might be considering Sharpe has only logged eight snaps on special teams in his career. In any case, Sharpe drew praise for his offensive performance in practice this week and is still only 24 years old entering his fourth season in the league. There could be upside for him down the road if he finds a less crowded depth chart.