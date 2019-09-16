Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Gains 24 yards
Sharpe hauled in both of his targets for 24 yards in Week 2 against Indianapolis.
Sharpe checked in behind the likes of Delanie Walker, Corey Davis and A.J. Brown in targets, but did manage to deliver when called upon. His first reception came in the opening quarter when he took a short pass and turned it into a 15-yard gain. He wasn't targeted again until late in the fourth quarter, when he came up one-yard shy of a critical first down. Considering the number of options ahead of Sharpe on the depth chart and the Titans' relative lack of pass attempts, his production is likely to be inconsistent on a weekly basis at best.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...