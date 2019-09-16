Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Gains 24 yards

Sharpe hauled in both of his targets for 24 yards in Week 2 against Indianapolis.

Sharpe checked in behind the likes of Delanie Walker, Corey Davis and A.J. Brown in targets, but did manage to deliver when called upon. His first reception came in the opening quarter when he took a short pass and turned it into a 15-yard gain. He wasn't targeted again until late in the fourth quarter, when he came up one-yard shy of a critical first down. Considering the number of options ahead of Sharpe on the depth chart and the Titans' relative lack of pass attempts, his production is likely to be inconsistent on a weekly basis at best.