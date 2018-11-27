Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Gets no looks in loss
Sharpe didn't draw any targets in Monday's 34-17 loss to the Texans.
After reeling in five passes for 37 yards and a touchdown in the Week 11 loss to the Colts, Sharpe appeared poised to earn another decent-sized role in the passing attack with Taywan Taylor (foot) sidelined again. That never came to fruition, however, with the apparent leg injury Sharpe sustained on the Titans' third possession hindering his efforts. While Sharpe did re-enter the game, his explosiveness off the line may have been limited as a result. Even if Sharpe is close to 100 percent healthy heading into the Week 13 matchup with the Jets, it'll be difficult to depend on him to deliver a useful fantasy line.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
With injuries starting to pile up and the playoffs just around the corner, Fantasy players...
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country