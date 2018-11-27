Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Gets no looks in loss

Sharpe didn't draw any targets in Monday's 34-17 loss to the Texans.

After reeling in five passes for 37 yards and a touchdown in the Week 11 loss to the Colts, Sharpe appeared poised to earn another decent-sized role in the passing attack with Taywan Taylor (foot) sidelined again. That never came to fruition, however, with the apparent leg injury Sharpe sustained on the Titans' third possession hindering his efforts. While Sharpe did re-enter the game, his explosiveness off the line may have been limited as a result. Even if Sharpe is close to 100 percent healthy heading into the Week 13 matchup with the Jets, it'll be difficult to depend on him to deliver a useful fantasy line.

