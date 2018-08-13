Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Getting first-team looks
Sharpe looked good at Monday's practice, getting plenty of first-team work in the absence of Rishard Matthew (undisclosed), Erik Bacharach of The Nashville Tennessean reports.
With Matthews held out of practice since May and the Titans still not providing any details, it's more than fair to wonder if the veteran wideout will be ready for Week 1. Sharpe, Taywan Taylor, Michael Campanaro (undisclosed) and Darius Jennings have all seen work alongside Corey Davis in the first-team offense, with new offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur exploring various combinations. Sharpe made the strongest impression of the bunch during Thursday's preseason opener in Green Bay, catching one pass for 20 yards on two targets. While a starting job may be up for grabs, it probably won't come with a lot of targets in an offense built around Davis, TE Delanie Walker and RBs Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis.
