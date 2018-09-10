Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Hauls in one catch
Sharpe was targeted three times in Week 1 against Miami, managing one reception for 17 yards.
Sharpe was on the field for 58 snaps, 50 of which came on the outside with the remaining eight from the slot. That was good enough for second on the team among wide receivers, with only Corey Davis finding the field more frequently. Despite the heavy snap count, Davis, Delanie Walker and Dion Lewis all drew significantly more targets than Sharpe. Though Walker is no longer a threat to take away targets, it would be surprising to see Sharpe emerge as anything more than the fourth option among the Titans' pass-catchers without injuries clearing his path.
