Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Hauls in three passes

Sharpe hauled in three of his six targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 26-22 win over the Jets.

Despite the return of Taywan Taylor, Sharpe recorded the second-highest target total among Titans receivers. However, he's seen inconsistent volume all season, posting a season high of seven receptions but also hauling in one or fewer passes in six contests. With Taylor's return and the team's heavy usage of tight ends in the passing game, it will be difficult to count on consistent production from Sharpe to close the season.