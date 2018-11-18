Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Hauls in touchdown

Sharpe caught five of his seven targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Colts.

Sharpe was the Titans' most-targeted wide receiver in Sunday's action and also managed the team's only touchdown. The score did come on the team's final offensive possession of the game -- well after the outcome of the game was decided -- tempering the positivity of his performance. Much like the entire Titans' offense, Sharpe is highly volatile from week-to-week, though he has seemingly surpassed Taywan Taylor (foot) on the depth chart.