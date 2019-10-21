Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Hauls in vital touchdown

Sharpe hauled in two of his three targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in Week 7 against the Chargers.

Sharpe wasn't heavily involved in the offense but managed to grab a go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter. His score came from five yards away, with Ryan Tannehill finding him wide open in the back of the end zone. Still, Sharpe has managed multiple receptions in just three games this season and will continue to have a limited role in the passing game behind the likes of A.J. Brown, Corey Davis and Adam Humphries.