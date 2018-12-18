Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Held out with ankle injury
Sharpe (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's injury report due to an ankle issue, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Since the right ankle injury was first introduced during Week 10 prep, Sharpe has been able to play through it, logging between 69 and 92 percent of the offensive snaps the first four games before falling back to 33 and 56 percent in the last two outings. However, his production has been nearly non-existent during this stretch -- nine catches (on 21 targets) for 94 yards and one TD -- so it's difficult to rely on the third-year wideout with the injury still in tow.
