Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Held without a catch
Sharpe caught none of his three targets in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Patriots.
Sharpe battled an ankle injury all week, which likely negatively effected his performance Sunday. More positively, he was seen without a brace or tape prior to the game, so his status moving forward doesn't appear to be in jeopardy. However, even if he is able to take the field, Corey Davis remains the only wideout to see consistent targets among the Titans' receiving core. That leaves Sharpe as an inconsistent option from game-to-game.
