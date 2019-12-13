Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Likely to fill in for Humphries
Sharpe is expected to handle a regular role in three-receiver sets Sunday against the Texans with Adam Humphries (ankle) ruled out for the contest.
Humphries was also sidelined for last week's win over the Raiders, allowing Sharpe to handle his second-biggest offensive snap share (48 percent) since Week 4. During that outing, Sharpe caught all four of his targets for 25 yards, so his fantasy upside should remain fairly low even though he'll benefit from another plus matchup against a leaky Houston secondary. A.J. Brown and Corey Davis profile as the best fantasy options among Tennessee's pass catchers.
