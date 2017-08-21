Play

Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Likely to play Sunday

Sharpe (foot) is likely to play in some capacity Sunday against the Bears, John Glennon of The Tennessean reports.

Sharpe was only activated from the Titans' PUP list on Monday, and although his conditioning requires some improvement, the second-year wideout will probably get some preseason action Sunday to help him prepare for Week 1.

