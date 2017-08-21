Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Likely to play Sunday
Sharpe (foot) is likely to play in some capacity Sunday against the Bears, John Glennon of The Tennessean reports.
Sharpe was only activated from the Titans' PUP list on Monday, and although his conditioning requires some improvement, the second-year wideout will probably get some preseason action Sunday to help him prepare for Week 1.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...