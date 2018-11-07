Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Limited at practice to start week

Sharpe (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.comdd reports that Sharpe tweaked his ankle in pregame warmups before Monday's 28-14 over the Cowboys. He still managed to handle a 77 percent snap share, but he was held to one catch for no gain on just one target, failing to build on a 100-yard performance from his previous game. In any case, Taywan Taylor (foot) missed practice Wednesday and is now the greater injury concern ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots. Undrafted rookie Cameron Batson likely would replace Taylor in the No. 3 receiver spot.

