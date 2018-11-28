Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Limited by ankle issue

Sharpe (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Despite being on the field for 69 percent of the Titans' snaps on offense in Week 12, Sharpe didn't draw any targets in Monday night's 34-17 loss to the Texans. The 23-year-old has been a decidedly hit-or-miss fantasy option this season and now it looks like fellow receiver Taywan Taylor (foot) will be available Sunday against the Jets.

