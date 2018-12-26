Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Limited with ankle injury

Sharpe (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Sharpe has been playing through the ankle injury since early November, catching just 10 passes in eight games since a Week 8 bye. His own ailment is far less of a concern than quarterback Marcus Mariota's elbow injury.

