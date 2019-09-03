Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Listed as starter

Sharpe was listed as a starter in three-receiver sets in the team's first unofficial depth chart of the regular season, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Sharpe is set to see an increased role with the team after Taywan Taylor was dealt to the Browns. Perhaps more surprising, Sharpe was listed ahead ahead of rookie A.J. Brown in the first rendition of the regular season depth chart. Even so, volume may be hard to come by for Sharpe as he is likely to be less of a priority for targets than Corey Davis, Adam Humphries and potentially Delanie Walker. In 32 career games, Sharpe has collected 67 receptions for 838 yards and four touchdowns.